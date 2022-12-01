Get ready, Bardi Gang: Cardi B might be taking over your airwaves soon.

While chatting with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club, the radio hosts asked her if she would be interested in coming to the radio show to host as a part of her rollout.

“You wanna come guest host in the new year, Cardi,” Charlamagne asks.

The New York rapper jokingly responded that she “would bring that sh*t down” but seemed more than happy at the idea of hosting the popular morning show. The radio hosts even proposed that the rapper would be able to bring up any artist of her choosing to interview.

“That would be dope,” Cardi responded. “Yeah, I could do that.”

It’s been nearly four years since Cardi B released her debut album, 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, which spawned hits such as “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

While the “Bickenhead” rapper has not officially announced the possible upcoming album, she has stayed quite busy — this past summer, she dropped “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. Most recently, her collaboration with GloRilla, “Tomorrow 2,” has become a runaway hit. Cardi also made an unexpected appearance during GloRilla’s debut performance at the 2022 American Music Awards, rapping and dancing alongside the Memphis rapper.

It’s not clear when we’ll be getting a new Cardi project (presumably sometime next year), but either way, we’ll be patiently waiting.