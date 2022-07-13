At the beginning of the month, Cardi B unveiled the track “Hot Sh*t” with Lil Durk and Kanye West, and not without some teasing beforehand. Today, the music video is out, picturing Cardi dancing on the top of a city and strolling up and down the buildings in a revealing latex outfit.

This video was not released without any struggles. The rapper expressed issues in an interview the other day. “Oh my goodness, I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So this is the first time I ever do CGI. I’m very particular on how I like my things, and I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place.” She added, “I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this sh*t takes so long.” The wait has been worthwhile, and the CGI is quite impressive.

Watch the video for “Hot Sh*t” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.