The 2022 American Music Awards went down last night and per usual, the broadcast was a spectacle featuring performances from some of the biggest artists. One of them was a surprise inclusion, as it wasn’t previously announced that she would be performing: Cardi B.

When it came time for GloRilla to take the stage, Cardi popped up to join in on a fiery rendition of their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.” GloRilla’s medley ended with “Tomorrow 2” and Cardi’s surprise appearance got a big crowd reaction. After emerging, Cardi did some rapping down the barrel of the camera and some light choreography, all of which made for a fun surprise.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: GloRilla and Cardi B just KILLED IT at the 2022 #AmericanMusicAwards with ‘Tomorrow 2’ 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/wOofoKEKj8 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 21, 2022

Industry done fucked up letting these gangsta bitches in !!!! https://t.co/k2fvwp9se7 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 21, 2022

They also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on social media, with Cardi writing, “THEY DONT WANNA SEE NO GANGSTA B*TCHES WIN.” GloRilla quote-tweeted the post and added, “Industry done f*cked up letting these gangsta b*tches in !!!!”

Cardi and GloRilla were also both nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist but lost to Nicki Minaj. Latto and Megan Thee Stallion were also in contention in that same category.

