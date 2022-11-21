GloRilla Cardi B 2022 American Music Awards AMAs
Cardi B Made An Unexpected Appearance At The 2022 AMAs For A Lively Performance With GloRilla

The 2022 American Music Awards went down last night and per usual, the broadcast was a spectacle featuring performances from some of the biggest artists. One of them was a surprise inclusion, as it wasn’t previously announced that she would be performing: Cardi B.

When it came time for GloRilla to take the stage, Cardi popped up to join in on a fiery rendition of their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.” GloRilla’s medley ended with “Tomorrow 2” and Cardi’s surprise appearance got a big crowd reaction. After emerging, Cardi did some rapping down the barrel of the camera and some light choreography, all of which made for a fun surprise.

They also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on social media, with Cardi writing, “THEY DONT WANNA SEE NO GANGSTA B*TCHES WIN.” GloRilla quote-tweeted the post and added, “Industry done f*cked up letting these gangsta b*tches in !!!!”

Cardi and GloRilla were also both nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist but lost to Nicki Minaj. Latto and Megan Thee Stallion were also in contention in that same category.

Check out GloRilla and Cardi’s AMAs performance of “Tomorrow 2” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

