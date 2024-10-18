Last month, Cardi B announced she had given birth to her third child. Aside from being a major moment in Cardi’s personal life, this also seemingly means that she’s ready to put her head down and finish her long-awaited second album.

During an X Spaces broadcast on October 16, Cardi said (as Billboard notes):

“I’m also in LA because I have to do something pertaining the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, ‘What the f*ck, b*tch?’ But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f*cking quick. It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come out, so we gotta do it again. It’s gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do, it gotta be amazing and unique. I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not gonna be a crazy delay. It’s gonna come out amazing. I’m gonna be out here for nine days.”

Later in the broadcast, she said, “Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more.”

While there hasn’t been an album since 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, she has popped up with new songs here and there, like this year’s “On Dat Money” with Rob49.