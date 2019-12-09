About a year ago, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship hit a rough patch, when it was rumored that Offset that been unfaithful to Cardi. Although both of them have since publicly addressed the situation, neither of them said flat-out that Offset cheated on Cardi. Now, in a new Vogue cover story, Cardi confirmed that Offset did in fact cheat on her.

Speaking about her marriage, she said, “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

She went on to explain why she has decided to stick with Offset through it all, giving reasons related to family:

“But it’s real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything. When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

She also offered her perspective on feminism, saying, “Women always want to talk about feminism and supporting everybody, except if it doesn’t fit your category of what to support. Certain women that claim they are feminists only think that a certain type of woman should represent that. Like oh, you have to have a college degree, and you have to f*cking be, practically, like, a senator or Mother Teresa or a Christian holy woman. No, you do not. Feminism means being equal to a man. And I am.”

