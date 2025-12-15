Cardi B is now about a month removed from giving birth to her latest child, her fourth. She’s not letting that stop her from staying active and ensuring she’s ready for her tour in 2026.
This past weekend, Cardi was performing at the MDLBEAST Sounstorm 2025 festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a video she shared on Instagram, Cardi runs on a treadmill as she wears a black modesty covering and hijab, in respect of Saudi Arabia’s cultural norms. She says, “We in Saudi Arabia, baby! I told ya’ll. I told y’all, after I give birth, I’m-a be getting ready for the Little Miss Drama Tour! It is two months away!”
Switching to a stationary bike in the next shot, she continues, “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Cardi, how did you lose all that weight after the baby? What did you do? You look great.’ I’ll tell you how I did it: Stress!” Back on the treadmill, she proceeds, “It is Christmas, it is Kwanzaa, it is Hanukkah. Get your tickets now, because in January, don’t be hitting me up, like, ‘Cardi, there’s no tickets left. There’s no tickets!”
Find Cardi’s upcoming tour dates below.
Cardi B’s 2026 Tour Dates: Little Miss Drama Tour
02/11/2026 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
02/11/2026 — Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena Parking
02/13/2026 — Paradise, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/16/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
03/04/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07/2026 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09/2026 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14/2026 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19/2026 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/26/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28/2026 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/31/2026 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
04/02/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03/2026 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08/2026 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2026 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14/2026 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/18/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena