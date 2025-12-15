Cardi B is now about a month removed from giving birth to her latest child, her fourth. She’s not letting that stop her from staying active and ensuring she’s ready for her tour in 2026.

This past weekend, Cardi was performing at the MDLBEAST Sounstorm 2025 festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a video she shared on Instagram, Cardi runs on a treadmill as she wears a black modesty covering and hijab, in respect of Saudi Arabia’s cultural norms. She says, “We in Saudi Arabia, baby! I told ya’ll. I told y’all, after I give birth, I’m-a be getting ready for the Little Miss Drama Tour! It is two months away!”

Switching to a stationary bike in the next shot, she continues, “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Cardi, how did you lose all that weight after the baby? What did you do? You look great.’ I’ll tell you how I did it: Stress!” Back on the treadmill, she proceeds, “It is Christmas, it is Kwanzaa, it is Hanukkah. Get your tickets now, because in January, don’t be hitting me up, like, ‘Cardi, there’s no tickets left. There’s no tickets!”

Find Cardi’s upcoming tour dates below.