Cardi B is back! News broke about the New York rapper’s highly anticipated return to music with a new album — her first in five years — after her longtime A&R guy, Brooklyn Johnny, posted a clip of Cardi in the studio.

TMZ reports that Cardi B plans to return in 2023, dropping her long-anticipated second album.

The rapper’s debut album, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, was an instant hit and would go on to spawn two Diamond-selling singles, “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and go 3x platinum.

Cardi has kept herself in the public eye by dropping “Hot Sh*t” with Ye and Lil Durk this past July and featuring alongside GloRilla for her hit song, “Tomorrow 2.”

In other news, Cardi and her husband, Offset, are expected to appear in their own Super Bowl ad with McDonald’s this year. Sources say that the tv spot will be all about love and have a “Valentine’s Day” theme.

This would be Cardi B’s second round when it comes to Super Bowl ads. She famously did one for Pepsi a few years ago.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 will premiere on February 12 this year, and Rihanna is expected to perform at the iconic halftime show.