A month ago, Cardi B announced she was pregnant, and over the weekend, she offered an update on her journey by sharing an ultrasound photo of her unborn child. That arrived alongside some maternity photos of Cardi baring her belly as she sits on a motorcycle.

“I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already,” Cardi wrote.

Fans are having fun with this, by re-sharing the ultrasound and giving Cardi’s baby some thematically appropriate names, given that one of her other children is named Wave.

“Cardi shared an ultrasound pic of baby tsunami,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Cardi responded, “Y’all and these names [laughing emojis].

Another fan wrote, “Cardi shares ultra sound pic of baby ‘Hurricane,'” to which Cardi replied, “Who???.”

Cardi previously wrote when announcing her pregnancy, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”