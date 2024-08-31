Chappell Roan, Hayley Williams, and Madison Beer have voiced their concerns over obsessive fan behavior. Although their feelings are surely valid, each of the musician’s online fan communities have done far more good than harm.

However, for those supporters based in Brazil that connection has been severed due to the X (formerly Twitter) ban. Many of the platform’s users recall the day Twitter was predicted to die (see #RIPTwitter). For Brazilian music fan page operators that day has official come today (August 31) according to the New York Times.

In screenshots captured by Pop Crave (viewable here), accounts dedicated to Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Chappell Roan

“I’ll miss you guys,” wrote Miley Cyrus Charts. “Thanks for one decade of tweeting and giving entertainment moments…It’s been a long journey that we are proud to be a part.”

Ariana Grande charts keep it short, writing: “Now, once, and for all, BYE.”

Bruno Mars Access went on to show its appreciation to other fan pages. “From fan to fan, thank you for all the love and support,” it wrote. “We’re hoping to be back soon.”

Lastly, a page all about pop’s latest darling Chappell Roan signed out with a touching note, writing: “If this is my last tweet: Chappell Roan you changed my life. And for the almost 34K followers, thank you for building this little community with me! I’ll miss sharing this space with you. I love y’all.”

Even Cardi B took notice to many of her largest fan pages seemingly signing off for the last time.

“Wait a lot of my fan pages are Brazilian,” she wrote. “Come back. Hold up!”

Although Elon Musk intends to fight the ban (as reported by Bloomberg), unofficial fan pages have formally eulogized their accounts.