Cardi B Gave A Hilarious Reason For Wanting To Have More Kids

Despite having a flourishing rap career, Cardi B has also been hard at work at building a family. While working on her second album, Am I The Drama?, she popped out with not just one, but two kids, giving her daughter Kulture two younger siblings before the project even had a title or release date.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote that album, the Bronx native joked that she wanted even more kids, giving a hilariously unhinged line of reasoning for the desire. “The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a [nursing] home,” she explained. “One of them is gonna wipe my butt!”

Cardi also explained how she kept the kids grounded despite spoiling them rotten on their birthdays. “They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends, they still outside, they still in the hood and everything,” she noted. “They was just in the Dominican Republic and it’s like, yeah, my grandma gonna make [them] clean and stuff. I want them to know that there’s another world out there that is not your world. It’s not always about [the] backyard, and foxes and deers — there’s rats and mices.”

You can watch Cardi’s interview with Jennifer Hudson above.