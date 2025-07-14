Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Got A Hello Kitty-Themed 7th Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture has apparently hit the age where she’s REALLY into Hello Kitty. The seven-year-old had another extravagant birthday party over the weekend, this time themed for the popular Japanese character (who is, technically, NOT a cat?). As usual, Cardi and ‘Set went all-out on the decorations, as revealed in Cardi’s latest Instagram post, complete with a pastel balloon arch, a cake covered in Sanrio characters like Keroppi and My Melody, and a trip to Disneyland — which isn’t Sanrio-related, but is still a pretty good way to celebrate one’s birthday, no matter what age you are.

Kulture’s big birthday bashes have become a bit of a rap internet tradition, as Cardi reportedly broke the bank for her first year celebration, and has only raised the stakes since. For her third birthday, the then-toddler got a six-figure watch as a present, had a mermaid-themed fourth birthday culminating in an awestruck Kulture meeting the real-life Litte Mermaid star Halle Bailey, and pulled out all the stops for a Mario Kart-themed fifth birthday.

Maybe the spending will slow down now that Cardi’s got a third kid, Blossom Belle, because there’s no way this is sustainable three times a year. On the other hand, maybe that’s what finally motivated Cardi to finally announce her second album, Am I The Drama?, which should keep the revenue rolling in for a few more birthdays at least.