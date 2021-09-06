Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Gave Birth To Her Second Child Over The Weekend And Shared A Delivery Room Photo

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Cardi B started 2021 by sparking pregnancy rumors that turned out to be inaccurate. Not too long after that, though, she actually got pregnant, which she announced at the BET Awards this summer. Now, that process has reached the next logical step: Over the weekend, Cardi gave birth to her second child.

Today, she shared a photo from the hospital, of her holding the baby in her arms as she and Offset gaze at it. Cardi’s caption is seemingly the child’s date of birth: “9/4/21.”

The post doesn’t include any other information about the child, like its sex or name. In a statement Cardi and Offset shared with People, though, they reveal the baby is a boy, as the blue blanket in the photo suggests. The couple says, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

This new baby is the latest addition to Cardi and Offset’s family, as the pair already has a daughter together, Kulture, who celebrated her third birthday this summer. She did so in style, too, getting a six-figure watch from her parents.

On a related note, Cardi recently addressed Texas’ new abortion laws, tweeting on the day of her son’s birth, “It’s crazy how they only giving women 6 weeks I didn’t even know I was pregnant till around 11.This country is soo damn backwards.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×