Cardi B started 2021 by sparking pregnancy rumors that turned out to be inaccurate. Not too long after that, though, she actually got pregnant, which she announced at the BET Awards this summer. Now, that process has reached the next logical step: Over the weekend, Cardi gave birth to her second child.

Today, she shared a photo from the hospital, of her holding the baby in her arms as she and Offset gaze at it. Cardi’s caption is seemingly the child’s date of birth: “9/4/21.”

The post doesn’t include any other information about the child, like its sex or name. In a statement Cardi and Offset shared with People, though, they reveal the baby is a boy, as the blue blanket in the photo suggests. The couple says, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

This new baby is the latest addition to Cardi and Offset’s family, as the pair already has a daughter together, Kulture, who celebrated her third birthday this summer. She did so in style, too, getting a six-figure watch from her parents.

On a related note, Cardi recently addressed Texas’ new abortion laws, tweeting on the day of her son’s birth, “It’s crazy how they only giving women 6 weeks I didn’t even know I was pregnant till around 11.This country is soo damn backwards.”

