Along with being a hitmaker, Cardi B is a marketing genius. What can’t this New York rhymer do?

Cardi B’s alcoholic-infused Whipshots hit a million sales this past October and is only expected to grow. Her holiday-themed whip cream shots have been trending all over social media recently, on par with the upcoming holiday.

The rapper tweeted earlier this week to share her excitement about fans’ response to the sweet treat, writing, “Seeing people buy my product makes me wanna cry….Thank you for supporting WHIPSHOTS!”

“Got mine for our office Christmas party!!” one fan happily shared.

Another fan jokingly admitted the whipped dessert was surprisingly quite strong.

“Nahhh f*ck them whipshots… I’m a drinker, but my homie put that on top of my drink this weekend, and I’m just now recovering! I ain’t playin’ wit that no mo lmfao, ” they wrote.

Others posted their own delectable recipes with the whip cream shots, including one fan who thought it made an excellent topping for cheesecake.

In December 2021, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper debuted the boozy dessert at Art Basel in Miami. Initially, only three flavors were available, including vanilla, caramel, and mocha. However, in light of the holiday season, the rapper decided to release a peppermint flavor this past November.