Have you ever taken a big bite out of a dessert pie and wondered, “What if this could get me drunk?” Now thanks to Cardi B, you don’t have to wonder any more. The rapper partnered with Starco Brands for Whipshots, cans of whipped cream that are infused with vodka. After releasing a select number of cans last week, Cardi officially debuted the new boozy dessert over the weekend at Art Basel in Miami.

Cardi shared Whipshots with guests at a star-studded sweets-themed party this weekend, offering a preview of the three flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha — which have been flying off the shelves this month. The rapper offered partygoers the Whipshots served in cones, cocktails, on desserts, and straight from the can throughout the event, per a report from Billboard.

About her decision to create the dessert, Cardi told Billboard in a statement that it’s the perfect combination of sexy and tasty: “I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can. At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”

Echoing Cardi’s statement, Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar said the rapper was the perfect addition to their product. “You’ve got to find somebody that has a personality that is transparent, super fun, super playful,” Sklar said. “Someone who doesn’t mind being flirty, but above all, is herself. The product delivers and the personality delivers … That authenticity delivers credibility.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.