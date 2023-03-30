In case you didn’t know, Cardi B partnered with Starco Brands in 2021 for Whipshots, cans of vodka-infused whipped cream. “I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person,” the “WAP” rapper said in a statement. “And I like things that are sexy and tasty.

Now, she’s celebrating selling over two millions cans of the boozy desert. On social media, she expressed her enthusiasm for the successful, growing product: “We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” she said in a statement, according to Billboard. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand — let’s keep this party going!”

Meanwhile, Cardi B also recently unveiled a McDonald’s meal with her husband Offset. “This is sooo dope !!!!! A club did a Cardi & Offset meal theme,” she wrote on Twitter. “Why I ain’t thought about this?! I love this ….I love cheeseburgers and bad b*tches.” It come with a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke.

