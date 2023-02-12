cardi b offset pre grammy gala 2023
Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial Proves She Knows The Fastest Way To Her Husband Offset’s Heart

Cardi B famously rapped, “I don’t cook,” on her hit single, “WAP,” and thanks to her latest partnership with McDonald’s, her husband, fellow rapper Offset won’t have to worry about going hungry anytime soon. The famous couple’s joint partnership with the fast-food restaurant chain McDonald’s will set in when they don’t fill like lifting a finger.

The official commercial for their couple’s meal with the franchise aired at the opening of Super Bowl LVII. During the commercial, the pair appear with several other couples. Measuring their love for one another, Cardi is asked does she know Offset’s go-to McDonald’s meal, to which she lovingly looks into his eyes to answer, “a quarter pounder and a Hi-C drink.”

Inspired by Offset’s favorite McDonald’s meal, the chain has used that as the basis for the Cardi B and Offset Meal, which comes with a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke.

Barely holding back her excitement, the “Up” rapper took to Twitter to respond to the commercial’s airing, writing, “Y’all saw our commercial? PARAPAPAPA I’m F*ckin him! ❤️💛…The CARDI & Offset meal is coming February 14 at your closest McDonald’s!!!💛❤️💛❤️💛❤️.”

The fast-food chain hopped on Twitter to share a promotional image of the couple with the caption, “introducing the Cardi B & Offset meal, coming February 14.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

