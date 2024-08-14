Does anyone else remember those 2000s mega-mixes of songs like “I’m So Hood” and “One Blood?” A popular rap song would get a remix that featured WAY too many guest stars, running the gamut from dancehall deejays to R&B court jesters like T-Pain. They were a sort of much more obnoxious version of rap supercrew posse cuts geared toward drawing in as many of the featured artists’ fans as possible to extend the life of a smash way beyond its normal expiration date.

Well, Gen Z finally has its version of this, courtesy of Cash Cobain and Laila! On “Problem,” the sample drill pioneer remixes the second-gen rapper‘s TikTok hit “Not My Problem” into a prime example of the form, adding in verses from a gaggle of game MCs ranging from blog rap vets 6lack and Big Sean to teen star Luh Tyler. Even mixtape staple Fabolous gets a look, while gender parity is provided by Atlanta rapper Anycia, Flo Milli, Kaliii, and Lay Bankz. New Yorker Kelz2busy, Don Q, and Kenzo B round out the Big Apple roster, while New Orleans rising star Rob49 completes the cipher. In the interest of keeping things short enough to appeal to the target demo, the verses are kept to bite size snippets, bringing in the whole thing at seven minutes — five shorter than “One Blood,” so there’s that, at least.

You can check out “Problem” below.