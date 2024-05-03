Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I grew up playing violin, I play a little piano too. I wanna get better at the piano and hopefully start playing guitar. What was your first job? Sweeping in my stepdad’s barbershop. What is your most prized possession? My voice. It’s a gift that I can’t see or touch. Intangible, but not unattainable. It’s brought so much to my life and I couldn’t hold anything else to such high value. What is your biggest fear? Not being able to sing. Or not being able to take care of the people who rely on me. Who is on your hip-hop Mt. Rushmore? Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill, and Jay-Z. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I would create jobs with the resources for everyone in need. What are your three most used emojis? 😭💖🙈💁🏽‍♀️ — I couldn’t pick between these four. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Raye. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Bridgerton, only because I’ve been watching it a lot recently. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality, and why? Beyoncé, the way she controls any narrative placed upon her on any platform is admirable as ever. She always shows a sense of resilience, and she never does too much nor does she try hard to be herself. I love that about her. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Black-own everything. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life, and what do you love about it? That’s hard to say, there are so many songs I love. Doubling down on only one would be unfair because I grew up on so much music that I love for different reasons. Even to this day, I hear new music all the time that I appreciate for different reasons.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? Philly, the love different from your own city. I’m excited to go out of the country and show my talents overseas. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Latto, Flo Milli, Cash Cobain, NLE Choppa, and Tyla in Atlanta. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I don’t know. Maybe playing soccer or painting professionally. Whatever I would be doing would involve some sort of creativity or me being active because those are things I love. I got accepted to 23 colleges too, so maybe I would’ve went to school to study law. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? The past, just to visit moments and feelings I feel like I didn’t get to feel entirely because of how fast they happened. I experience so much every day and my life moves so fast that it’s easy to not entirely take in what’s happening to me. I wouldn’t want to see the future because I’m gonna always get there. Why rush to see what’s already written? What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Love yourself first, because not everyone will love you how they say they do. It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered? I want my music to be held in high regard, I want it to be timeless. 2050 and after.