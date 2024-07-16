Cash Cobain Has The Sound Of The Summer

Everyone wants a piece of Cash Cobain’s sexy drill. The 26-year-old South Bronx rapper and producer’s sound and tag – “and this beat from Cash, not from YouTube” – are inescapable nowadays as the music industry looks to cash in on the wave fans can’t get enough. Fellow Bronx rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie is one of many who have shared their praises for Cash. “He came up and he made a f*cking sound,” A Boogie said in an interview last month. “He made this sh*t happen, n****s don’t do that. N****s sleep on the craft.” Though that may be true in many cases, people are not sleeping on Cash Cobain. Having the song of the summer is one thing, but Cash Cobain took it a step further by claiming this year’s sound of the summer.

A Boogie’s comments came a month after he and Cash Cobain released their first collaboration, “Body,” a focus record from A Boogie’s latest album Better Off Alone. A week later, Cash produced and featured on Don Toliver’s “Attitude” which also featured a rare guest verse from the legendary Charlie Wilson. Both records were paired with matching visuals to properly spotlight the moments that those songs were meant to create for the respective albums they’re housed on, and it paid off. “Body” and “Attitude” are fan favorites on A Boogie and Don’s latest albums, with Cash being the common factor that’s too successful to ignore.

Music’s biggest stars have taken notice too. Cash’s sound made it to Drake’s 2023 album For All The Dogs as he co-produced the 21 Savage-featured “Calling For You.” J. Cole jumped on the wave this past spring for “Grippy,” a remix of Cash’s “Dunk Contest” that also doubled as Cole’s first recorded verse following his exit from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef (and probably an attempt to lighten the mood). Cash scored another big production credit with PinkPantheress’ “Nice To Meet You” with Central Cee. More recently, Ice Spice remixed Cash’s “Fisherrr” hit to add to Cash’s list of collaborations in 2024 that includes first-timers like Anycia, Diany Dior, and Bktherula as well as work with longtime collaborators like Vontee The Singer, Chow Lee, and B-Lovee.

The impressive thing about Cash Cobain’s sound is it’s just as effective, and sometimes more effective, with Cash in the driver’s seat. His 2024 year began with “Dunk Contest,” a sprawling account of Cash’s Rolodex of women, their best qualities, and his desires with them. “Fisherrr” with Bay Swag followed and quickly found itself in the song of the summer race. Production from Cash, FckBwoy! & WhoIsJiggiA guides the song as Cash and Bay lament over their luxurious and intimate experiences with their respective women. Cash scored a hat trick for himself last month with the long-awaited release of “Rump Punch,” a more laid-back effort from the Bronx native that’s just as raunchy as anything else you’ll hear from him.

For Cash Cobain’s next act, he’s bringing the entire music industry with him – or so it seems. At the beginning of this month, Cash teased a new record called “Problem.” The song samples Laila!’s viral track “Not My Problem,” and though it seemed like it would be a solo record, it quickly turned into what now appears to be a massive posse cut. As of press time, Lil Yachty, 6lack, Chow Lee, Karrahbooo, Anycia, Kyle Richh, FLEE, Fabolous, YN Jay, Flo Milli, Luh Tyler, and Kaliii have all teased their own guest verses on the song.

After the flurry of “Problem” verses died down, Cash’s manager Glyn Brown seemed to pump the brakes on the upcoming posse cut, writing, “Confused how some ya n****s getting ‘problem’ instrumental but lol ..get ya rocks off.” Though the list of artists on “Problem” may get cut down, the fact that so many recorded a verse to the song less than a week after Cash previewed the record speaks to the power of his sound and the acknowledged impact and love fans have for it. Like I said earlier, everyone wants a piece of sexy drill.

The allure of sexy drill has grown beyond Cash Cobain as artists have found success in the genre without the Bronx native listed as a rapper or producer on the song. Jordan Adetunji went viral with the Prodbyli & VillaBeatz-produced “Kehlani,” a Summer Walker-sampling track that praises a woman for being “bad just like Kehlani.” Kehlani herself eventually caught wind of the song and teased a guest verse for an upcoming remix. Don Toliver has a future hit on his hands with “Glock” which samples Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” thanks to production from PoWR Trav & Tommy Parker. The former producer is also responsible for successful records like Wolfacejoeyy’s “Cake,” R2R Moe’s “Fair2Me,” and Bb Trickz’s “Bambi.”

If you need one sentence to describe Cash Cobain’s approach to both music and life, look no further than a post he shared on X earlier this month. “I hope everybody get drunk tonight and have a good ass time lol,” he wrote. It’s a simple recipe that’s worked wonders for Cash over the last few years, sitting on the opposite end of the spectrum from rap’s overused tough-guy persona. In Cash’s world, it’s best to be laid-back, relaxed, and enjoying the party. Furthermore, he goes out of his way to cater to women with his music, a rarity in rap today. These are the qualities that make Cash Cobain’s sexy drill a sound for all demographics to champion. With a new album on the way, as well as production on upcoming albums by Chow Lee and others, Cash Cobain won’t be fading into the background anytime soon. The party goes on with sexy drill blaring from speakers near and far for a sound that proven it’s here to stay.