One of the main reasons songs go viral on TikTok — and often make the jump to the Billboard charts — is when they have memetic qualities that make their lyrics or themes applicable to a number of relatable life circumstances.

For instance, take “Not My Problem,” the new track by upstart rapper/singer/producer Laila! currently running rampant on For You Pages. Its dismissive chorus is perfect for any number of situations. Boss asked you to do some extra work five minutes before your shift is up? Ex hit you up saying his life is falling apart since you broke up? Folks have an issue with how you’re living your life? Guess what:

So, who is Laila!, the muse for literally everything life has to throw at you?

According to Genius, she’s Laila Smith, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, New York. She has, to date, released one EP and a handful of other songs, including the boastful “Like That!” and the assertive “Show Me (What U Want).” She’s already exhibited a gift for writing quirky but catchy hooks, and when her verse-writing catches up, the sky’s the limit.

Her skillful songwriting might just be an inherited trait: Although there’s nothing currently on any of her social media that confirms it, she’s rumored to be a second-generation artist whose dad is none other than backpack rap pioneer Yasiin Bey. The two artists don’t follow each other on Instagram, and with no official interviews out there, she hasn’t had a chance to confirm or deny the rumors. It’s unclear where the rumor got started, but even if it’s untrue, there’s no doubt it’ll help fuel her legend, giving her even more juice as her star continues to rise.