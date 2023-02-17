chance the rapper acid rap virtual concert
Music

Chance The Rapper Wants Help Choosing A Setlist For His Potential ‘Acid Rap’ Virtual Concert

I will die on the “Chance The Rapper’s debut album The Big Day was good” hill, but while I might be up there alone, almost no one disputes the opinion that the Chicagoan’s second mixtape, Acid Rap, was a stone-cold classic.

With the tape’s 10th anniversary coming up soon — time is, after all, a flat circle and expeditious as hell, besides — Chance told his fans on Twitter that he’s thinking about holding a virtual concert to celebrate. This is good marketing because if there was one artist who excelled at the virtual concert format throughout the pandemic, it’s Chance. “What songs do I absolutely need to do?” he asked the digital audience.

Naturally, the results began pouring in almost immediately, with fans requesting (demanding, really) such favorite tracks as “Juice,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” and “Everybody’s Something” (okay, fine, two of those are my personal favorites and I’ll let you, dear reader, figure out which ones). One user Chance retweeted just straight up said “all of them” — and that might not be a terrible idea, even though Chance did say only “5 or 6 songs” from the tape.

Acid Rap was originally released on April 30, 2013, so Chance has a little over two months to figure it out — and once he’s locked down a date/venue for the concert, we’ll be sure to let you know.

