It looks like Chance The Rapper has some new entries on the Billboard charts.

No, it’s not new music (yet). Chance’s breakout mixtapes, 2013’s Acid Rap and 2012’s 10 Day, were made available on streaming platforms on June 28. Now that they’re streaming, the projects are up for Billboard 200 album chart consideration.

#AcidRap is now @chancetherapper's highest charting project on the Billboard 200 (#5), passing #ColoringBook. It was originally released as a mixtape in 2013. — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

.@chancetherapper's #10Day (2012) debuts at #73 on this week's Billboard 200 (10.1K units). — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

.@chancetherapper's 'Coloring Book' re-enters this week's Billboard 200 at #46. It earns its highest rank in 2 years. — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

Even after six years, it looks like Acid Rap still holds its status as a fan favorite. According to numbers from Chart Data reported by Complex, Acid Rap has debuted on the chart at no. 5. The official numbers from Billboard haven’t been reported yet, but assuming this data is accurate, Acid Rap is now the highest-charting project of Chance’s career so far (2016’s Coloring Book peaked at no. 8).

Chance’s fans showed some chart love to his other projects, too. Coloring Book has also reportedly re-entered the charts at no. 46, and 10 Day at no. 73. Chart Data reports that this is the highest Coloring Book has charted in two years. These are pretty impressive numbers, especially considering these mixtapes have been easily available for half a decade now.

If anything, though, the belated chart success shows that Chance’s fans are excited for his upcoming “owbum.” Now that it’s July, new music could be coming any day now.