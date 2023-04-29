Earlier this month, a video of Chance The Rapper at Carnival being twerked on by woman who was not his wife, lifestyle brand owner Kirsten Corley-Bennett, surfaced online. After the video hit the internet, fans theorized that Chance and Kirsten’s marriage may be on the rocks. A post Kirsten shared to Instagram featuring a quote from Maya Angelou about how “most people don’t grow up” added fuel to these rumors.

However, despite the controversy, Chance and Kirsten are said to be doing just fine.

According to TMZ, a rep confirmed to the outlet that the couple is in a good place.

“Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good,” said a rep for Chance to the outlet.

It’s a good thing that fans received this reported confirmation, otherwise, Vic Mensa’s new video for “Swish,” which features Chance, along with G-Eazy, would’ve further fueled the flames. In the video, the rappers are seen alongside twerking women.

This weekend, Chance is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second mixtape, Acid Rap, which served as a breakthrough for him. In tandem with the anniversary, he announced that he would perform the mixtape in full in a special performance on August 19 at Chicago’s United Center.