Chance The Rapper‘s comeback continues with co-signs from some of his hometown’s heroes. “Ride Remix,” the latest single from The Rapper’s new album, Star Line, features Do Or Die and Twista, without whom the Windy City’s entire rap subculture might not exist. And in old-school Chicago rap tradition, the song is built around a slinky snare rattle with lots of swing, a slippery G-funk lead synth, and a smooth R&B sample (One Way’s “Don’t Stop [Ever Loving Me]” from 1984).

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Do Or Die, Twista collab without double-time rhymes from the guest rappers (Do Or Die already appear on the original, but Twista is the remix addition). Their tongue-twisting styles bounce off Chance’s labyrinthine internal schemes in a fun way, and the beat transports you right back to 1996, when Do Or Die and Twista dropped their breakout single, “Po Pimp.” The Golden Era feel of the video helps, as Chance seemingly brings the whole city outside to cruise in Cadillacs with the tops down and show off their best footwork in the parking lot.

Chance is currently finishing up his And We Back Tour for Star Line, which wraps later this month at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Watch Chance The Rapper’s “Ride Remix” video featuring Do Or Die and Twista above.

Star Line is out now. You can find more info here.