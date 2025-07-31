Chance The Rapper has been teasing his second album, Star Line, for the better part of the last three years.

Today, though, he gave fans the news they’ve been waiting for so long: Star Line has a release date. The album’s coming on August 15, making it a little over six years since the release of his controversial “debut” album, The Big Day. Chance announced the album via social media today, with a short video clip:

Star Line 8/15 pic.twitter.com/cMh1jfEY1B — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 31, 2025

He first announced the album with “Child Of God” back in spring 2022, but since then, he’s either pushed it back or given sporadic updates on its progress, all while releasing a steady trickle of singles like “Buried Alive,” “Stars Out,” “3333,” and most recently, “Tree” with Smino.

During the album’s long rollout, he began playing it for fans at an ever-evolving art installation, leading to it mistakenly being called Star Line Gallery by fans for a while. Last year, he corrected them, saying he wouldn’t release it until they stopped telling him to drop “the album.” “I’m not going to drop the album until y’all start calling it Star Line,” he quipped during a live stream.

And while he never gave a solid reason for the delay, it’s probably safe to speculate that it was caused by a combination of performance anxiety and perfectionism from the lukewarm reception for The Big Day, his gig as host for NBC’s The Voice, and his divorce. Through it all, though, he kept releasing high-quality raps and staying connected with fans — dedication which will pay off in just two more weeks.

Star Line is out on 8/15. Find more info here.