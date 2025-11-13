Charli XCX is on Substack now! Charli gets vulnerable in the inaugural post she shared yesterday, revealing that she was getting a bit tired of Brat towards the end of it.

Writing about how people latched onto the album and the project shifted to belonging to the public, Charli said:

“When this moment happens I normally go searching elsewhere for fulfillment. But with brat, my latest baby, people seemed to care about her more than usual. So I stuck with her and watched her grow. It was fun, don’t get me wrong, I reached new highs and new lows and both were equally important. But by the end of the process I sort of felt like I was squeezing blood from a stone, trying to get every last drop of liquid life out of an idea I had already been sat with for years prior. I still love her, don’t get me wrong but I was itching to move on and was simultaneously frustrated that I was so depleted that I couldn’t. I was stuck, I was empty, I was barren, I was running on the spot in a different kind of way. I couldn’t really even listen to music without feeling depressed. Everything felt monotonous and boring, even if it wasn’t.”

She also said she’s more excited by her movie work at the moment, writing, “As some of you may know I’m currently feeling more inspired by film than I am by music. Film is where my creative brain seems to be gravitating. I’m enjoying acting, I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying watching and I’m above all enjoying discovering a new craft. Those things feel really enriching and instinctual to me at the moment but also music is a limb I will probably never fully be able to cut from my body despite trying quite hard to do so at points.”

Read the full post here.