Gwyneth Paltrow, in case you didn’t know, hosts a podcast tied to her wellness brand Goop. She gets some good guests and on the latest episode, she speaks with Charli XCX. During the show, Charli gave a bit of a peek into the sound of upcoming music she’s been working on.

Paltrow asked if Charli is interested in making “super stripped back” music and Charli said:

“Yeah, I’m a really big Lou Reed fan, that’s kind of my guy. And yeah, I’ve definitely thought about that. I really like to work in contrast, so I think whatever I do next will just inherently be different to Brat because that’s what feels natural. I’m exploring a lot of stuff with strings at the moment, which I’m really enjoying. I haven’t really worked in that space before.”

This is in line with how Charli has been discussing her next era recently. Earlier this year, for instance, she said, “I don’t really feel the pressure to create another record like Brat because when I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received. I was really doing it for myself and marketing it in the way I wanted to for myself but I had no clue that people would kind of connect to it in the way that they did. So yeah, I don’t really feel the pressure because I feel that you can never really do the same thing twice and my next record will probably be a flop, which I’m down for, to be honest.”

Watch the full Paltrow interview above.