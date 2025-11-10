Charli XCX previously described the music she wrote for the new film adaptation of Wuthering Heights as having an “elegant and brutal sound palette,” adding, “It couldn’t be more different from Brat.” Well, she wasn’t lying.

Today (November 10), Charli shared soundtrack cut “House,” a collaboration with The Velvet Underground icon John Cale. As eerie strings play, Cale says in a spoken-word intro:

“Can I speak to you privately for a moment? I just want to explain, explain the circumstances I find myself in, what and who I really am. I’m a prisoner, to live for eternity. I was thinking, ‘What is this place?’ I thought it would be perfect. I thought, ‘I want it to be perfect.’ Please. Let it be perfect. Am I living in another world, another world I created? For what? If it’s beauty, do you see beauty? If there’s beauty, say it’s enough.”

Then, he and Charli repeat together, “I think I’m gonna die in this house.”

This comes shortly after she told Gwyneth Paltrow, “I really like to work in contrast, so I think whatever I do next will just inherently be different to Brat because that’s what feels natural. I’m exploring a lot of stuff with strings at the moment, which I’m really enjoying. I haven’t really worked in that space before.”

Watch the “House” video above.