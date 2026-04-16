Charli XCX’s Brat era is over. That will feel especially true when she releases her next album, which is a hard pivot into rock music.

A new British Vogue feature describes a new song: “Heavily processed guitars strafe the room, then fracture along with Charli’s voice: ‘I think the dance floor is dead,’ she drawls, ‘so now we’re making rock music.'”

The piece says of another song, “Queasy feedback warps beneath a dead-eyed incantation about going shopping for a new personality and falling at the first hurdle.” Charli says of the track, “It crosses over into how you can dress up who you are and become the ideal fantasy that you want to be in that moment. Everybody is performing, in a way.”

At the time of the interview, the album wasn’t finished, but Charli explains the change in direction, saying, “If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad.” She added, “But what’s interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on [rock music] could be,” continuing later, “It made me crave something opposite. Getting back to something more internal is really nice, and really sort of quiet.”

Read the full feature here.