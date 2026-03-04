Charli XCX’s new movie The Moment is a smash: Deadline reported recently that the film had a limited opening that grossed just under $107,000 per screen (four screens total), the third-biggest limited debut post-COVID, following Marty Supreme and Asteroid City. It’s also top-three ever for A24 after Marty Supreme and Uncut Gems.

Now, the film can be a hit from the comfort of your own home, whether you’d like to rent/own it digitally or stream it with a subscription. For the former, Amazon’s Prime Video has it available to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99. There’s an even better option if you’d rather go the Apple TV route, as the movie is streaming there, too, for no additional cost beyond an existing subscription.

Meanwhile, Charli recently wrote about her interest in movies, saying:

“As some of you may know I’m currently feeling more inspired by film than I am by music. Film is where my creative brain seems to be gravitating. I’m enjoying acting, I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying watching and I’m above all enjoying discovering a new craft. Those things feel really enriching and instinctual to me at the moment but also music is a limb I will probably never fully be able to cut from my body despite trying quite hard to do so at points.”

Revisit the trailer for The Moment below.