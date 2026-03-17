It’s starting to get warmer and snowy areas are getting less frosty: It’s still months away, but summer is coming. It’s not too early to start planning for festival season, and now one of the big dominoes has dropped: Today (March 17), Lollapalooza announced its 2026 lineup, and it’s noticeably pop-heavy.

Headlining in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 to August 2 this year are Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, Jennie, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The xx. Elsewhere on the poster are Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, Sombr, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, aespa, Leon Thomas, Clipse, Muna, Zara Larsson, Geese, Wet Leg, Suki Waterhouse, Mustard, Nettspend, Slayyyter, Finn Wolfhard, and plenty more.

For tickets, the pre-sale starts March 19 at 10 a.m. CT, and during the first hour, the lowest-priced four-day tickets will be available. Sign-ups for that are available now. The public on-sale starts on March 19 at 11 a.m. CT. More information can be found on the festival website.

This is the latest of some strong festival lineups that have been shared over the past few months. January brought Governors Ball with Lorde and ASAP Rocky, then we got Summerfest with Ed Sheeran and Post Malone, and then Shaky Knees with Gorillaz and Twenty One Pilots.