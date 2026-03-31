We’re in a new Charlie Puth era as his latest album, Whatever’s Clever!, just dropped a few days ago. The project boasts a throwback pop-rock sound; Both Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins featuring on the song “Love In Exile” serves as an indication of the project’s style. Speaking of collaborators, among them is also Coco Jones, who sings on “Sideways.” Today (March 31), they unveiled a new video for the song.

In a statement, Puth says of collaborating with Jones:

“I love working with vocalists who can take a song to the next level — and Coco did just that. When writing ‘Sideways,’ I wanted to evoke a very cinematic picture through the chords and melody. And this vision came alive the moment Coco sang into the microphone. She is an incredible artist and it’s been a joy to work with her on this.”

Jones also said:

“Charlie is such an incredible artist, constantly refining his craft. We had so much fun bringing ‘Sideways’ to life, and it was such an honor debuting the song at Charlie’s Blue Note show together in Los Angeles. I’m so excited that the world can finally hear it!”

Watch the “Sideways” video above and find Puth’s upcoming tour dates below.