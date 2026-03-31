We’re in a new Charlie Puth era as his latest album, Whatever’s Clever!, just dropped a few days ago. The project boasts a throwback pop-rock sound; Both Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins featuring on the song “Love In Exile” serves as an indication of the project’s style. Speaking of collaborators, among them is also Coco Jones, who sings on “Sideways.” Today (March 31), they unveiled a new video for the song.
In a statement, Puth says of collaborating with Jones:
“I love working with vocalists who can take a song to the next level — and Coco did just that. When writing ‘Sideways,’ I wanted to evoke a very cinematic picture through the chords and melody. And this vision came alive the moment Coco sang into the microphone. She is an incredible artist and it’s been a joy to work with her on this.”
Jones also said:
“Charlie is such an incredible artist, constantly refining his craft. We had so much fun bringing ‘Sideways’ to life, and it was such an honor debuting the song at Charlie’s Blue Note show together in Los Angeles. I’m so excited that the world can finally hear it!”
Watch the “Sideways” video above and find Puth’s upcoming tour dates below.
Charlie Puth’s 2026 Tour Dates: Whatever’s Clever! World Tour
04/22 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/28 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/03 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
05/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/07 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
05/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
05/10 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
05/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/15 — Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
05/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/19 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/20 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
05/22 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/26 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
05/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/30 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park
06/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
06/06 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
06/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/12 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/13 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/27 — Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox
06/30 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
07/01 — Helsinki, Finland @ Allas Live
07/03 — Larvik, Norway @ Stavern Festival
07/05 — Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark Open Air
07/06 — Frankfurt, Germany @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle
07/08 — Barcelona, Spain @ Barts Festival
07/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Paris, France @ Olympia
07/15 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
07/18 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
07/19 — Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens
07/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
07/22 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
07/24 — Pompei, Italy @ Anfiteatro di Pompei
07/25 — Cernobbio, Italy @ Villa Erba
07/27 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
07/28 — Prague, Czechia @ Forum Karlín
07/30 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja Summer Stage
Whatever’s Clever! is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.
Check out Jones’ VISIONARIES performance below: