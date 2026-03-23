Last week, Coco Jones came through with the infatuation-soaked “Luvagirl,” her first new single of 2026. Now she has gone ahead and gone all the way with the song, as today (March 23), she shared the music video.

In a recent Instagram post shared ahead of the video, Jones shared some posters of herself sporting various looks from the video and explained that each one represents a different type of “luvagirl”:

“FULL OF ‘IT’

romance; with receipts. she believes in love; she still needs consistency. SUPER FLIRT

soft; with intent. feminine is the weapon; sweetness is chosen. THERAPYISHA

devotion; not delusion. if she’s in, it’s real. if it’s not, she’s gone. SPICY SWEET

a little danger under the gloss. she’s charming but not easily handled. ONE DELICATE DIVA

self love. love isn’t the destination, it’s the glow up. ALL EYES ON SHE

sweet; not safe. charm on top; teeth underneath. MISS INTUITION

when she’s in, she’s in. but she’s watching behavior, effort, & consistency. HOPEFUL ROMANTIC

main character; by design. she doesn’t chase the moment, she is the moment.”

In her Visionaries interview with Uproxx, Jones spoke about what was next for her at the time, saying:

Working on my next album, and… I don’t know, figuring out who I am next. I feel like albums are the hardest thing to do. Because keeping people’s attention is one thing. Saying things that haven’t already been said, and doing things that haven’t already been done. It’s like, who am I, Albert Einstein?

Watch the “Luvagirl” video above.

Check out Jones’ VISIONARIES performance below: