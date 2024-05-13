Today is a big one for Donald Glover fans: He just released Atavista, a new Childish Gambino album, and now he’s announced tour dates, too.
The New World Tour kicks off in August in North America before going to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand between then and early 2025. Willow will open the North American shows while Amaarae will support for the international dates.
The general on-sale for tickets starts May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for early access via the artist pre-sale, and there’s an exclusive American Express pre-sale as well for North American, Australian, and select UK dates. The start times of those pre-sales vary by market, so find more information about tickets via the tour website.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Childish Gambino 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The New World Tour
08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *
08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #
11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #
11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #
11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #
11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #
11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #
11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #
11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #
11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #
12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #
* with Willow
# with Amaarae