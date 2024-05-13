Today is a big one for Donald Glover fans: He just released Atavista, a new Childish Gambino album, and now he’s announced tour dates, too.

The New World Tour kicks off in August in North America before going to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand between then and early 2025. Willow will open the North American shows while Amaarae will support for the international dates.

The general on-sale for tickets starts May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for early access via the artist pre-sale, and there’s an exclusive American Express pre-sale as well for North American, Australian, and select UK dates. The start times of those pre-sales vary by market, so find more information about tickets via the tour website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.