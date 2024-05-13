Yesterday (May 12), fans uncovered some info about Atavista, an upcoming Childish Gambino project from Donald Glover, and it turned out to be true: Glover released the album at midnight today.

He wrote on social media, “this album is the finished version of ‘3.15.20’, the album i put out 4 years ago. there’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer.”

ATAVISTA is streaming now. this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer. also…. little foot, big foot video:… — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

There’s also a new video for the Young Nudy collab “Little Foot Big Foot.” The visual itself is a collaboration between two TV comedy icons: Glover (of Community and Atlanta) and Quinta Brunson (of Abbott Elementary), the latter of whom plays the role of a club manager. The black-and-white visual takes place in the swing music era and sees Glover as part of a band playing at a club to unimpressed patrons. Partway through, though, things take an unexpected twist.

Glover has been teasing a lot lately. He announced a tour in April, but just the existence of it and nothing specific like dates or cities. Also that month, he explained, “We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album — a soundtrack for the fans.”