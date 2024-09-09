Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, had to postpone the Houston, Texas, show of his The New World Tour over the weekend due to illness. Now, the rest of the North American dates on the trek have been called off (for now), too.

“hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” Glover wrote on X on Monday. “hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

The New World Tour kicked off earlier this month, following the release of Glover’s final album as Gambino, Bando Stone & the New World. “It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling,” the Community star told The New York Times about retiring his long-time moniker. “And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.” He added, “Success to me is, honestly, being able to put out a wide-scale album that I would listen to. For this album, I really wanted to be able to play big rooms and have big, anthemic songs that fill those rooms, so that people feel a sense of togetherness.”