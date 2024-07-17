Donald Glover is a man of many talents. After years of culture shifting musical releases under the moniker Childish Gambino, he is ready to hang up his microphone.
In April, during a broadcast on his Gilga Radio show, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor formerly announced his retirement plans. He’s already made good on remastering and reimagining his 3.15.20 album, now known as Atavista.
The second promise, Bando Stone And The New World, a movie, will usher in his final musical body of work via its soundtrack. Here’s everything you need to know about Bando Stone And The New World, including the tracklist and cover art.
Release Date
Bando Stone And The New World is out 7/19 via RCA Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Childish Gambino is holding Bando Stone And The New World‘s tracklist close to his chest. Based on his level of secrecy, that won’t be revealed until its release.
Features
Over on X (formerly Twitter), NFR Podcast alleged that the project will feature guest appearances from Uproxx cover star Chlöe, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, and Gambino’s son.
Artwork
Although Childish Gambino hasn’t confirmed the artwork, the promotional kiosk for his pop-up show featured the imagery below.
Singles
With the official tracklist still up in the air, you can’t technically confirm the soundtrack’s singles. However, Childish Gambino has released two tracks, “In The Night” featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae and “Lithonia,” both of which fans hope to appear on the project.
Tour
A record label, footing the bill to finance a live tour to support a film’s official soundtrack, isn’t the norm. However, nothing about Childish Gambino is ordinary. So, if you wanted to catch him in a city near you, The New World Tour, is your chance. As an added treat, the tour’s supporting acts are the incredibly talented Willow and Amaarae.
08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *
08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #
11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #
11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #
11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #
11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #
11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #
11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #
11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #
11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #
12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #
* with Willow
# with Amaarae