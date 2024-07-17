Release Date Bando Stone And The New World is out 7/19 via RCA Records. Find more information here. Tracklist Childish Gambino is holding Bando Stone And The New World‘s tracklist close to his chest. Based on his level of secrecy, that won’t be revealed until its release.

Features Over on X (formerly Twitter), NFR Podcast alleged that the project will feature guest appearances from Uproxx cover star Chlöe, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, and Gambino’s son. Artwork Although Childish Gambino hasn’t confirmed the artwork, the promotional kiosk for his pop-up show featured the imagery below.