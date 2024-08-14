Chinx’s Alleged Killer Has Been Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

In May 2015, the “Like This” rapper Chinx was tragically killed in his hometown of Queens, New York. Nearly three years following his death, local authorities formally made two arrests in the matter. Now, an official sentence has been handed out.

Yesterday (August 12), Fox 5 reported, that one man received a 23-year sentence in connection with the murder of Chinx (real name Lionel Pickens).

The alleged killer, Quincy Homere, will serve out the next two decades in a New York State prison after pledging guilty to the charges posed against him.

While addressing the court, Pickens’ widow, Janelli Caceres, relived the tragic moment. “I was told I had two minutes to say goodbye, holding his mother’s hand, watching his lifeless body praying and crying for him to wake up,” she said. “A mother has to bury her son. At the age of 28 I had become a widow. My children, who were 15, 11 and 4, are now without a dad.”

Following Chinx’s death, his past collaborators and friends Max B and French Montana expressed their condolences.

The Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz also shared a statement regarding Homere’s sentencing. Read Katz’ remarks below.

Quincy Homere was sentenced today to 23 years in prison for killing Lionel Pickens Jr., a successful rapper, husband and father who was mercilessly gunned down in 2015. Homere fired numerous rounds into Pickens’ car while he was stopped at a red light in Briarwood and then fled, leaving the young man for dead. Nothing can undo what happened, but I hope today’s sentence brings some solace to Pickens’ loved ones as they continue to grieve.

Sadly, the case is far from over. Homere’s co-defendant Jamar Hill hasn’t stood trial just yet, as he is currently incarcerated for an unrelated charge.