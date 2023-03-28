Chloe Bailey’s sex scene in the new Prime Video series Swarm had fans talking once they realized it was her. However, others have viewed it as too NSFW and pushed back. Chlöe herself recently responded to this debate on Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast.

“I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art,” she said. “It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kind of makes it blow out of proportion.”

During her appearance, she was also asked if she thought her scene partner, Damson Idris, had received a similar discourse — as Bailey is barely seen for a split second.

“I don’t think so because he’s a man,” she answered. I was just doing my job and people got to remember that I’m an adult and I’m an artist and nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple. When I first received the script, I was just like… It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene.”

Along with her acting crossover, she is gearing up to drop her debut solo album, In Pieces.