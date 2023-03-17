Viewers streaming Donald Glover’s heavily anticipated stan culture satire Swarm were greeted with an unexpected sight as the show started streaming: pop star Chlöe‘s first-ever sex scene. While the singer has openly flaunted her sexuality in music videos for singles like “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me” (and fielded complaints about it online), this was her first time having simulated sex on camera and she credited scene partner Damson Idris (of Snowfall acclaim) with helping her overcome her initial nerves.

In an interview with Deadline at SXSW earlier this month — which has since resurfaced, for obvious reasons — Chlöe explained why she was nervous to film the scene in the first place, despite her sometimes racy image, and how Idris helped her feel more comfortable during filming.

“As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” she recalled. I’m not like that—like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

Damson kept things light, which helped her ease into what might otherwise be an embarrassing situation.

“We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that,” she said. “I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked.”

Chloe Bailey on how Damson Idris made her comfortable filming her first love scene in ‘Swarm’ #SXSW pic.twitter.com/jKhKmlTHj4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2023

The singer wasn’t the only one drawing attention during the show’s first season. Billie Eilish received praise for her acting (and smooching), while fans were gagged at a Halsey joke delivered by Paris Jackson. Meanwhile, Chlöe is also booked for some lighter fare onscreen; her gospel-inflected comedy Praise This is due to hit Peacock on April 7 (talk about RANGE). She’s also dropping her debut solo album In Pieces on March 31.

Swarm is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.