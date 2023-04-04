chloe bailey
Chlöe Received Notes From Beyoncé On Her ‘In Pieces’ Solo Album And Is ‘So Grateful’ For Her Advice

As Chloe Bailey (aka Chlöe) recently dropped her anticipated new album, In Pieces, the multi-hyphenate performer shared some insight with Entertainment Tonight about the role her mentor, none other than Beyoncé, played in the process. Bailey is also signed to Bey’s Parkwood label.

“Yes, I know she listened to the album,” Bailey said. “She gave me notes on it before I released it.”

“I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything,” she added.

She had first joined the label in 2015, as the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister, Halle Bailey — who is playing the main role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film. Chlöe has also dabbled in acting, as she recently had a role in Prime Video’s Swarm and made waves online with a sex scene. Still, the attention isn’t affecting her too much, as she has her sights set on what’s next — which is a role in Peacock’s Praise This film.

Bailey also shared with the outlet that she feels like a pressure has been lifted now that In Pieces has been released.

“I was so nervous, and now I just feel at peace,” she explained. “I’m so happy it’s out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chlöe is.”

