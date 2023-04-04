As Chloe Bailey (aka Chlöe) recently dropped her anticipated new album, In Pieces, the multi-hyphenate performer shared some insight with Entertainment Tonight about the role her mentor, none other than Beyoncé, played in the process. Bailey is also signed to Bey’s Parkwood label.

“Yes, I know she listened to the album,” Bailey said. “She gave me notes on it before I released it.”

“I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything,” she added.

She had first joined the label in 2015, as the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister, Halle Bailey — who is playing the main role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film. Chlöe has also dabbled in acting, as she recently had a role in Prime Video’s Swarm and made waves online with a sex scene. Still, the attention isn’t affecting her too much, as she has her sights set on what’s next — which is a role in Peacock’s Praise This film.

Bailey also shared with the outlet that she feels like a pressure has been lifted now that In Pieces has been released.

“I was so nervous, and now I just feel at peace,” she explained. “I’m so happy it’s out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chlöe is.”