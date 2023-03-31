Chloe Bailey 2023
Getty Image
Music

Chlöe Wanted Her New Album ‘In Pieces’ To Feel Like Kanye West And ‘Progressive’

At midnight a few hours ago, Chlöe dropped her debut solo album, In Pieces. Of course, that’s a major moment for the young artist, so she shared her excitement about it in a video posted ahead of the project’s release.

She starts the video by mostly failing to stifle joyful laughter and saying, “I’m so happy! It feels so good!” She went on to acknowledge the control she gave herself over the album, saying, “I just gotta trust myself more. Executive produced by Chloe Bailey! Produced by Chloe Bailey! I produced on every song on that record except two songs. Every other thing on there, produced by, vocal produced by… every song, vocal produced by, Chlöe.”

Chlöe also noted of the project’s mission statement, “I wanted this album to signify and represent heartbreak in every way, and that’s what I said three years ago, and somewhere down the line, it changed and I lost sight of that. Look right back where I ended up.” She added of the album’s influences, “I’ve always wanted it to feel progressive and different and fun and… the feeling I get when I listen to Kanye [West] and Mike Dean and Travis [Scott], I always wanted that sound in my music.”

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×