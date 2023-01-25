New music from Chlöe is officially on the way. Ahead of her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces, Chlöe has taken to social media to announce the lead single from the album.

The upcoming single, which is set to arrive later this week, is called “Pray It Away.” On the single cover, she is seen surrounded by candles in what looks like the chapel of a church. In the post’s caption, she noted that “Pray It Away” would be the “1ST PIECE” of In Pieces.

Yesterday, during a discord following the announcement of In Pieces, Chlöe revealed that none of her previously released solo singles — “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and the Latto-assisted “For The Night” — will be on the album.

Chlöe reveals that none of her past singles will be on her debut album, 'IN PIECES'. pic.twitter.com/NKD3640FAG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023

While we don’t really have an idea of what to expect from “Pray It Away,” Chlöe spoke with Uproxx for our cover story, saying that the album will sound different from the music she makes with her sister, Halle Bailey, as duo Chloe X Halle.

“I’m a brand new artist and I haven’t had a body of work out [yet], so it’ll be the first thing people hear from me, really,” she said. “So I think that’ll be surprising in itself.”

Check out the cover art for “Pray It Away” below.

In Pieces arrives in March via Parkwood and Columbia. You can pre-save it here.