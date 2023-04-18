Chlöe is keeping busy, as she’s still hot off the release of her solo debut album, In Pieces, and touring North America in support of the album. Equally busy is her sister, Halle Bailey, who is gearing up for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, in which she plays Ariel. But their tight schedules couldn’t stop them from reuniting last night (April 17) on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam.

During the episode’s “Mixtape Medley Showdown,” the two sang a musical montage of iconic break-up anthems. Chlöe kicked off the challenge with a smooth cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor,” then, on Halle’s turn, she sang Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.” The two went back and forth singing covers of songs by Kelly Rowland, Carrie Underwood, Fleetwood Mac, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Though the two are proving fruitful in their solo endeavors, nothing can break the bonds of sisterhood. Last month, in a campaign for ZyrTec, Halle said that the two are not finished making music together as Chloe X Halle.

“She’s my biggest supporter. I’m her biggest supporter. We’re just really excited to be able to be doing all of this together and for this all to be happening. I’m so proud of her,” said Halle.

You can see a clip above.