Chlöe just unveiled her debut solo album In Pieces and is on an extensive tour to bring the new music to her fans. (She also recently delivered a terrific UPROXX Sessions performance and had her own UPROXX cover story last summer.) Meanwhile, her sister and collaborator Halle Bailey is thriving in the limelight in her role as Ariel in the new The Little Mermaid movie.

In her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chlöe talked about how happy she was for Halle when she watched the trailer for the movie.

“I was screaming and I was crying,” Chlöe said. “I was just screaming because she is a real-life mermaid, a siren, graceful in all her beauty. And people get to see what I’ve always seen since we were little girls.”

Chlöe also recently said that fans who talk trash about her solo career were never fans in the first place.

“The thing is,” Chlöe began, “the same people who say that weren’t fans of Halle and [me] when we had our Ungodly Hour album out, The Kids Are Alright. So, it’s a bunch of people who are just putting in their two cents now just to really say things. Sis and I, we’ve been underground for a minute and the same people who talk weren’t around then or giving us our props then, and it’s like now they want to talk trash for some reason.”