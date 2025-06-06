There’s this concept in basketball of “The Big Three,” which has since been imported to music, to somewhat controversial effect. And while there are some who question the viability of the concept (LeBron and Dwyane were basically Jordan and Pippen, and Bosh was basically just an extra?), there’s no doubt that there are certain times in music where it can definitely apply.

If ever there was a Big Three, Ciara, Normani, and Teyana Taylor could certainly qualify, and the result of their collaboration, the “Ecstasy” remix, is one heck of an argument for that opinion. The single, which sets the table for Ciara’s upcoming album, CiCi, gets new verses from Ciara’s successors, who put their own unique spins on its sultry subject matter.

Explaining how she chose Normani and Teyana to join her on the remix, Ciara said in the press release, “Teyana and Normani are true trailblazers, and their voices brought something really special to ‘Ecstasy.’ There’s a real sisterhood between us, and it felt powerful to come together on this remix! We each brought our own sauce to the track. It’s bold, nostalgic and full of energy. The fans have been asking for this, and I’m so proud of what we created.”

And to think — a couple of years ago, people were trying to debate whether R&B was dead. How embarrassing for those people.

You can listen to Ciara’s “Ectasy” remix with Normani and Teyana Taylor above.

CiCi is set to be released on July 11, 2025, by Beauty Marks Entertainment. You can find more info here.