Last week, Diddy hopped on an Instagram Live session with Timbaland, Jermaine Dupri, Summer Walker, and others. In the fairly unfiltered affair, Diddy made waves for saying that he’s “not f*ckin” with Triller” anymore because of the fallout between Swizz Beats and Timbaland following a lawsuit. But his proverbial shot-heard-round-the-world, was insinuating that R&B is “dead.”

“R&B is muthaf*ckin’ dead as of right now,” he said. “The R&B I made my babies to? R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing—it’s the feeling though, doggy. No, no, no. It’s a feeling. You gotta be able to sing for R&B and then you gotta tell the truth. R&B is not a hustle. This sh*t is about feeling your vulnerability.”

Considering he recently launched his R&B-focused label, Love Records, (in partnership with Motown Records, no less) these words coming from Diddy were curious to say the least. But the hip-hop mogul walked back his words a bit in trying to set the record straight in a series of tweets:

“It’s been 3 days of the debate…This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody. This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!! This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, support!!”

He certainly did bring attention to the R&B debate, but this felt like a cheap shot, considering the end result of this kerfuffle is that we’ll have to see just what Diddy’s idea of real R&B is when Love Records starts putting out new music. Your move Diddy.