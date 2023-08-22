Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara has made a career of crafting a blend of irresistible R&B pop dance hits. On her latest EP CiCi, for every ballad, such as “Forever” featuring Lil Baby, there are tracks like the Jersey Club-influenced song “BRB.” But apparently, that range bothers trolls online.

Ciara doesn’t mind addressing online criticism, but after one user claimed she only made records to suit one social media app, her response was a goodie. In response to a rehearsal clip soundtracked by Ciara’s song “BRB,” one user wrote, “She making Tik Tok music at this point.”

“And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it #CiCi EP,” replied Ciara.

And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP https://t.co/nziIMVkpBB — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

Supporters of Ciara applaud the singer for putting the troll in their place. “THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CiCi OUT ON THESE HOES! SHUT ‘EM UP, FAVE!!!!!!!! #CiCi outside fr! lmaoooooo YES,” wrote a fan.

To that, Ciara replied, “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense [facepalm emoji],” calling out the initial users for trying to belittle another woman when her job is all about supporting them both physically and mentally.

Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1Kxm21BgT pic.twitter.com/yqjFvphaxx — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

Another fan pointed out, “They wanna be noticed so badly. They screamed the same thing with ‘Level Up,'” referring to her 2019 Jersey Club track.

They wanna be noticed so badly. They screamed the same thing with Level Up. — Ginger Foutley (@HunterSinglet0n) August 20, 2023

CiCi is out now via Beauty Marked Entertainer, Inc. Find more information here.