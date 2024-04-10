City Girls’ Internal Beef Proved Short-Lived As JT And Yung Miami Publicly Made Up After Their Online Spat

While it may seem like the whole rap community has beef at the moment, at least one pair of feuding friends seems to have laid their discord to rest. JT and Yung Miami, known collectively as City Girls, fell out and made up over the course of several hours yesterday after a heated back-and-forth on Twitter (never X) was reconciled by something as simple as a phone call. How novel!

The tweets have all been deleted, but The Shade Room proved useful for something, capturing screenshots of the tail end of their exchange. After one last tweet from JT popped up on the timeline arguing that she has reason to be mad, Miami expressed confusion, saying “Jatavia we just got off the phone… now we back to the internet???”

Fortunately, the issue was quickly resolved. “This tweet was BEFORE the phone conversation,” JT explained. “Don’t know why it didn’t go through. Maybe because everyone was blowing up my phone!” In response, Miami declared she was “moving on,” telling her partner-in-rhyme, “I love you.” JT’s reply? “I love you more. I actually love you the most!”

Now THAT’s how you handle a falling out.

While Drake and Kendrick probably won’t be doing this anytime soon, it’s nice to see that some folks still know how to act, even if fans online love to feed into the negativity.