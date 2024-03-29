Yung Miami Outright Denies Claims That She Was Paid To Keep Diddy Company: ‘Y’all Be Going For ANYTHING’

After being accused of some eyebrow-raising, Diddy-related behavior, City Girls rapper Yung Miami had a message for fans on Twitter. “Y’all be going for ANYTHING,” she wrote.

Y'all be going for ANYTHING😩 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 28, 2024

While the intent behind her comment was relatively ambiguous at first, a commenter’s reply ensured that everyone knew exactly what she was talking about. “You for that 250k a month,” read the sassy reply. “Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!” Miami clapped back. “N****s don’t even pay that for child support why tf would a n**** ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??”

Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!! Niggas don't even pay that for child support why tf would a nigga ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT?? https://t.co/ChpAYOfqnz — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 29, 2024

Well, according to Rod “Lil Rod” Jones, the man suing Diddy for sexual harassment, Miami was not only being paid to keep the music mogul “company” — the suit specifically calls her a “sex worker” — but also to ferry synthetic drugs to him via private plane when his usual (alleged) bag man forgot them.

Of course, Miami isn’t the only one casting aspersions on Lil Rod’s claims — which, to be fair, are extensive, with many way out of the range of necessary inclusions to prove Diddy ever sexually harassed him. Sir Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, also issued a reply via the label’s lawyers, requesting the judge in the case to not only throw out Rod’s lawsuit but also punish his lawyer for filing it in the first place.